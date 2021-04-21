Introduce skill-based training programmes at all levels of education - Prof Braimah

Prof. Briamah Abass and Alhaji Shani Alhassan

Profesor Abass Braimah, Vice-Chancellor of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU) has emphasised on the need to introduce skill-based training programmes at all the various levels of education.

This he said was to equip students with employable skills to find permanent solutions to emerging problems.



Prof Braimah made the call when he called on the Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu at the Regional Coordinating Council in Tamale.



The visit was to welcome the Regional Minister and familiarize himself with him, and discuss issues affecting the educational sector in the region.

Their discussion also centred on how to find possible solutions to the educational challenges, strengthen the sector and the way forward.



The Vice-Chancellor also touched on the need to invest in technology as an emerging global concern and highlighted on the challenges schools within the Region encountered including; Infrastructural, Human Resource, and Financial deficits.



Alhaji Shani Shaibu pledged to work closely with Heads of Educational Institutions within the Region to achieve the government desired goals.