Introduced taxes will further burden plight of citizens – John Mahama

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama has opined that the introduction of new taxes will only worsen the plight of citizens.

According to him, Ghanaians are already going through unbearable hardships under the Akufo-Addo-led administration hence the introduction of new taxes was not prudent.



In a series of tweets to mark this year’s May Day celebrations, the former president predicated that these hardships were set to worsen unless President Akufo-Addo and his government take the measures needed to bring relief to suffering Ghanaians.



“Unfortunately, in Ghana, we are going through unbearable hardship and suffering from an ever-increasing cost of living. An increase in existing taxes & introduction of new ones takes effect from today, May Day. Akufo-Addo’s tax increases will lead to steep rises in the prices of fuel, food & every basic item. This will worsen the plight of citizens even further. This is in addition to power outages and shortage of water in many homes, cities and municipalities,” Mahama wrote.



He continued, “On this May Day 2021, with hardship set to worsen, I call on His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo to stretch a hand of cooperation to all Ghanaians, able to play a role in rescuing our dear nation from the abyss it is falling.”

Government in presenting its 2021 budget before the Parliament on March 12, 2021 announced a number of new taxes.



They include a 10 pesewa increase per litre for diesel and petroleum products, a Sanitation and Pollution Levy (SPL), a Financial Sector Clean-up Levy, an Energy Sector Recovery Levy and a COVID-19 Health Levy of Value Added Tax.



However, some of these taxes have taken effect as at May 1, 2021 with others yet to and this is expected to affect the cost of goods and services in the country.