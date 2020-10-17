Inusah Fuseini backs NPP’s decision to kick Fomena MP out of Parliament

Inusah Abdulai Bistav Fuseini, Ranking Member on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs

Ranking Member on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Alhaji Inusah Abdulai Bistav Fuseini believes that writing to Parliament to remove the Member of Parliament(MP) for Fomena is the best decision to have been taken by the New Patriotic Party(NPP)

According to him, every political party has rules and regulations that need to be respected and people who are found to breach the rules laid down need to be punished for that.



To him, if the NDC is faced with a similar situation, they will not hesitate to crack the whip to make it serve as a deterrent to others.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central who was speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com said “the party’s decision to write to the Speaker of Parliament to denounce the MP Amoako Andrew Asiamah for going Independent and also requesting the speaker for his removal from Parliament is proper”.

The New Patriotic Party(NPP) has denounced the Member of Parliament for Fomena Hon. Amoako Asiamah has been sacked from the New Patriotic Party after the MP decided to file as an Independent Candidate for the 2020 elections.



Several calls on him to back down fell on deaf ears as he filed to contest the party that sent him to Parliament after he decided not to contest during the party’s Parliamentary Primaries.



The New Patriotic Party on October 13 announced that it had written to the Speaker of Parliament to denounce him and remove him from Parliament because he had forfeited his membership of the New Patriotic Party.