Inusah Fuseini to go into Akufo-Addo’s 1D1F programme

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, former MP Tamale Central

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, the former MP for Tamale Central has said he is going to take advantage of President Akufo-Addo’s One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) initiative to produce rice to feed the nation.

Speaking on his retirement plan as a former MP on Accra-based Asaase radio, Fuseini said:



“I have decided that I want to help feed the nation, so I am doing rice farming. Last year, I visited a lot of partners, still looking for a market to sell the rice, that’s the problem with farming. The few years I have spent farming, even before I decided not to contest again I was already into farming.”



When asked whether or not he has explored the 1D1F initiative, Fuseini replied:



“I really want to. Going forward, I will see how I get myself into the One District One Factory because I am thinking of big things. If you are going to do business, you must think big and so in the future, I am looking at the possibility of availing myself for the 1D1F.”

The 1D1F programme was a 2016 campaign promise by President Akufo-Addo to build one factory in each district. Its implementation has, upon winning power, been fraught with challenges.



Towards the end of his first term in 2020, Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen explained, 232 out of 260 are at various stages of completion, with some operating at full capacity.



"The factories cut across various sectors depending on the scope of operations," he said.



He noted that 162 of these factories are operating as new factories whilst the remaining 64 are revived or expanded projects.