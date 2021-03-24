Investigate Adamus Mines disturbance - Evaloe-Gwira MP

Member of Parliament for Evaloe Adjomoro-Gwira, Kofi Arko-Nokoe

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Evaloe Adjomoro-Gwira, Kofi Arko-Nokoe has appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Western Regional and Nzema-East Municipal and Divisional Police Command to launch an investigation into the death of a native of Akango.

Enoch Akarigu Adonba, 26, died during recent clashes between the youth of Akango and workers of Adamus Resources Ltd at Salman Mines.



The MP çharged the police command to make its report public to engender confidence in the service.



This was in a news release issued and signed by the MP, Mr Arko-Nokoe and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi.



The statement said in the course of last week, "my attention was drawn to a disturbing situation at Akango, a mining community in the middle part of my constituency, where an excavator working on one of the Adamus Mining Company's pits damaged an electric pole, leaving the Akango community without power.".



It said, "the incident resulted in an avoidable clash between the youth of the community and the workers of Adamus Resources Company, leading to the shooting of a young activist of the community without any good or lawful reason from the police.”



The MP said, "given the enormity of the situation, I wish to call on the investigative authorities to give special attention to this issue, especially at a time when the gunning down of unarmed civilian had become the order of the day and the use of police officers for heterodox operations including mining-related activities".

Mr Arko-Nokoe said for the purpose of public safety, security and harmonious co-existence of the corporate citizen (Adamus) and the people of the great town of Akango, I pray, that this investigation will be undertaken with a sense of full disclosure under the light of the day.



"As you are aware, my people are in the known that, similar occurrence and investigations failed to establish culpability of persons who with blatant disregard to the laws of Ghana shot down persons at the least provocation.



"It is therefore imperative to note that, a speedy and professional investigation provides the platform for swift resolution of all issues pertaining to the seeming tension between the people and Adamus", the MP admonished.



He said aside the immediate cause of last disturbance, "I also urge all stakeholders to engage fully and candidly on all the undercurrent issues to build confidence and trust for progressive development of the town".



Mr. Arko-Nokoe urged the community to be calm and firm as they await the investigation to be carried out and the perpetrators brought to book, "I am encouraging the youth to be in the faith that justice will be served.



"I am also extending a similar appeal to the Management of Adamus Resources Ltd. Company, to come to the aid of victims of the unfortunate incident especially the deceased family.