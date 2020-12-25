Investigate Kennedy Agyapong on claims of burning Mahama's properties - NDC

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

The legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has written to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to demand an investigation into threats on the life and property of some of its members by Kennedy Agyapong.

Kennedy Agyapong is on record to have threatened the lives and properties of John Dramani Mahama, Baba Jamal, Akamba, Asiedu Nketia, and Gbevlo Lartey.



According to the Assin Central Member of Parliament, they are behind the numerous fire outbreaks in some markets across the country and if any market is razed down by the fire, he will order for their properties to be burnt adding that their bodies will also be burnt.



But the NDC has in a letter has drawn the attention of the CID and has called on it to investigate the claims made by the Assin Central Lawmaker.

To the NDC, Kennedy Agyapong is notorious for creating public disaffection and also invite attacks on personalities an example according to the party is what happened to the Armed Saule who was murdered in cold blood after Kennedy Agyapong issued threats at him and had exposed him.



