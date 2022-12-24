Investigate Kwaku Annan's claim of assassination attempt on Reverend Owusu Bempah - Group

Kwaku Annan

Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, Madam Nyonkopa Daniels, has asked the Police Service to investigate allegations by journalist Kwaku Annan that some top police officials plotted to assassinate Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah.

The claims, according to Madam Daniels, are reckless and irresponsible and must be investigated.



She told Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM’s Frontline that the journalist should be forced to provide evidence to back up his claims.



In her opinion, he should be forced to answer questions about his serious and criminal allegations.

He described him as a propagandist out to denigrate people and make false accusations.



”What kind of evidence does he have? I think he is a frustrated person. He is going around making frivolous claims. He is fake. He should provide evidence that shows that top police officers wanted to kill Owusu Bempah. We will submit a petition to the IGP to probe the matter. They should call him to come to prove the top police officers who had plotted to kill the man of God.



We can not allow someone to make such claims and go scot-free. The man of God is not an ordinary man of God. He [Owusu Bempah] may not be perfect, but a genuine man of God.”