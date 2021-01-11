Investigate Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and clerk of parliament for chaos - Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC, has called for NPP Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, and the Clerk of Parliament to be investigated for their involvement in the chaos that happened in Parliament.

He was explaining a point in an interview with Accra-based radio station, Accra Fm, on what he believed should be the punishment meted out to the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah after he snatched ballot papers and tried to bolt with them.



In calling for Parliament's Privileges Committee to look into the matter and serve the most appropriate punitive measures on the MP, General Mosquito also called for Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and the Clerk of Parliament to be dragged before the Committee.



In the case of the Clerk, he maintained that his conduct which was evident in his inability to exhibit control over the situation in the House, failing to work with the laws, led to the confusion that erupted. He, therefore, called for him to also be investigated.

On Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's part, he said that to get clarity on exactly what transpired, seeing that between he and Carlos, they each do not want to accept the blame, an inquiry should be made into his conduct.



He, however, stated that should the House establish that Carlos Ahenkorah was not yet recognized as an MP as of the time he was involved in the incident, he should serve a longer time in prison than ordinarily.