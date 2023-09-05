Investigate Police brutalities and killings in Gbi state- Gabusu

Some officers of the Ghana Police service

Source: GNA

Togbega Gabusu VII, Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area, has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to set up an independent Commission of Enquiry to investigate Police brutalities and killings of citizens in the Gbi State.

He said the findings should cover past and current events of such brutalities and be made available to the State.



Togbe Keh XII, Divisional Chief of Gbi-Wegbe on behalf of Togbega Gabusu during a news conference on the incident at Gbi Godenu, which led to the death of two people and several injured, said the Enquiry would put an end to the many brutalities and killings.



“Working within this time frame, will go a long way to curtail the re-occurrence of excessive use of lethal force, brutalities and unprofessional conduct by the Police in the Gbi State.”



Togbega Gabusu said for unknown reasons, incidence of Police brutalities against civilians in the Area with reference to Godenu, Wegbe, Kledzo, Atabu and Kpoeta had become more frequent and intense.



He said the incidence had also assumed high proportions with unwarranted and excessive brutalities ranging from harassment, false arrest, intimidation, assault, mayhem, and murder.

“From our standpoint of view, the Police in the Gbi Traditional Area act with entrenched impunity because past killings and brutalities have not been investigated and the culprits prosecuted nor punished for their unprofessional conduct.”



Togbega Gabusu said the Godenu incident on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, led to the death of two people identified as David Agbebianu and Afeti Agbeko.



He said a motorbike rider was knocked down by the Police vehicle, which also resulted into severe multiple injuries and the victim, currently receiving treatment at Ho Teaching Hospital.



Togbega Gabusu said two other teenagers hit by stray bullets were treated and discharged at the Gbi-Wegbe Health Centre.



He said the report had it that the Police pick-up vehicle with five personnel chased up a motorbike rider towards Gbi-Godenu on the Accra to Hohoe road and at a point knocked the rear side of the rider, who fell into a gutter causing injuries.

Togbega Gabusu said in the rider’s unconscious state, the Police claimed he was rushed to the Volta Regional Hospital, Hohoe.



He said a reinforcement detachment of the Police was called to the scene only to notice that the pick-up was in flame.



“This angered the officers who stormed Gbi-Godenu town and vandalized properties and set 41 motorbikes ablaze, smashing seven cars including one tractor, breaking into shops and destroying fridges, shelves and looted items in the shops.”



He said because of the mayhem, people had to flee amid sporadic shooting, teachers assaulted, and their mobile phones smashed, school pupils threatened with guns and locked up in their classrooms, while 12 “innocent” men were arrested.



Togbega Gabusu recounted an incident, which occurred at Gbi- Wegbe on Friday, December 9, 2022, at about 2330 hours, where Police officers conducted themselves in an unprofessional manner resulting in the shooting and death of one Bismark, a taxi driver.

He said a press conference held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, requesting the Inspector General of Police to set up a non-prejudice committee to conduct an in-depth investigation into the cause of the operation leading to the murder of the taxi driver remained in abeyance.



The statement was copied to the Speaker of Parliament, Interior Minister, National Security Minister, Volta Regional Minister, Volta North Regional Police Commander, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive and Member of Parliament, Hohoe Constituency.



Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), receiving the statement gave his assurance that he would in his capacity, do all in his best to ensure that a conclusive decision was arrived at.



He called on the residents to exercise patience in their various communities to ensure that peace reigned, while the matter continued to be investigated.



Awume denied speculative reports that he sanctioned the incident, which occurred at Gbi Godenu.

Notices held during the news conference read; “Hohoe needs professional Policemen, Government take action now or else? Police stop playing double game in the wee hub, stop the police brutality against our people.”