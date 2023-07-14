Investigate leaked tape for IGP's removal, it sounds authentic - Alan's spokesperson

A deputy spokesperson for the Alan Kyerematen campaign team, Richard Nyamah has called for an inquiry into the alleged leaked tape of a plot by a Police Commissioner and an executive of the governing New Patrioitic Party for the removal of the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

The viral audio recording has become a matter of concern to Parliament.



Richard Nyamah says the leaked tape shouldn't be trivialized.



"It's very difficult to dismiss it. It sounds a bit authentic to me," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Thursday morning.



Richard Nyamah disagreed with critics who say the tape should be brushed aside.

"For me, let's not wash this under the carpet because the issue is serious", he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



He strongly believes there must be thorough investigations into the leaked tape, emphasizing "we need to check it because if we have such people in charge of your security, then you are sitting on a time bomb".



He, however, seized an opportunity to commend the IGP saying "he's brought some professionalism and dignity to the Police Service, to the uniform".



