Investigate sale of pink sheets, other shady deals – Stephen Atubiga to NDC

Leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga

Staunch member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga has revealed that he will petition various organs and personalities of the NDC so that investigations can be carried out on alleged causes of the defeat of the party in the 2020 General Elections.

Writing on social media, Mr Atubiga said that he will be presenting his petition to the party this week for the probe to begin into various allegations that are said to be responsible for the NDC’s defeat. He also wants individuals culpable or complicit in the actions or actions that caused the party’s defeat to be sanctioned.



Among others, we want the party to look into allegations that pink sheets were sold to the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) by the NDC’s party agents for thousands of Cedis among other shady deals that culminated into the party’s defeat.

"A date would be announced this week for a press conference, after i would be presenting my petition to FEC, NEC,…"