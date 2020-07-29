5
General News Wed, 29 Jul 2020

Click to read all about coronavirus →

Investigations launched into clash between police & National Security officer

Ghana Police LogoFile photo - Ghana Police Service

Listen to the Article

The Ghana Police Service has begun investigations into a confrontation between one of its officers and a man who claimed to be a National Security operative.

The confrontation, which happened at Baba Kompo Registration Centre in the Asawase Constituency of the Ashanti Region, disrupted the registration exercise at the centre.

It took two military officers to ensured calm.

The self-acclaimed National Security officer pulled a pistol on the police officer, who was at the Centre at the instance of the Member of Parliament, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka.

The incident on Monday, July 27 was seen by registration officials as a threat to their work but calm has since been restored and the exercise is ongoing.

But the Ghana Police Service says all the uniformed officers seen in a video of the incident, which went viral, are known and stationed in the Ashanti Region.

“They all reported the incident to their commanders on Monday, 27th July 2020 when it occurred.”

Source: 3 News

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: