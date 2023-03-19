0
Menu
News

Investigative terrorist Anas, gold-for-oil, road tolls - Newsfile Playback

Video Archive
Sun, 19 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Issues regarding the judgement on a 25 million defamation suit against a member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong brought by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas featured prominently in Saturday's edition of Newsfile on Joynews.

Reactions to the conversation around the return of road tolls also were discussed by Host Samson Anyenini on the show.

Also, the impact of gold-for-oil on petroleum prices in the country was discussed where economists and other experts shared their views.

Watch a playback of Newsfile on Joynews:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?