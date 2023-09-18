Investing in education sector in Ghana makes me fulfilled - Educationist

Susan Boateng with some of her graduates

A German citizen based in Ghana who doubles as a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Crown Prince Academy, Susan Boateng, has said that investing in education in Ghana makes her fulfilled.

According to her, though there isn't much money gained from it, there is fulfilment whenever they see progress of their former students.



Susan Boateng added that she has always loved to impact into children to make them good citizens of the country and the global environment.



She added that "other nationals who are interested in investing into the education sector in Ghana should be able to blend in with the culture of the country as a way of succeeding," a graphic.com.gh report has said.



Susan Boateng also urged them to invest into research on any country before jumping into its education sector.



She also stressed that it has not easy to run a school in Ghana, especially during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, but they overcame it by jumping into electronic learning.



Speaking to the media during the 30th Anniversary and 20th Graduation of Crown Prince Academy, Susan Boateng said the new educational curriculum is in the right direction but she feels there is an implementation challenge.

She added that she believes that provisions of textbooks and all necessary materials at the appropriate time will enable the new curriculum system move quickly and effectively.



During the graduation, over 28 Junior High School (JHS) students and 27 KG pupils graduated.



Meanwhile, some graduates said they believe that the new educational curriculum enables students to be creative and apply their minds in the things taught in class, unlike the old ones where they only studied to pass their exams.



They also said they are very optimistic of getting a job after they are able to complete SHS or tertiary due to new curriculum introduced.



They added that the new curriculum prepares them to create something for themselves instead of depending on white-color-jobs or even searching for jobs.









Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Meanwhile, quickly catch up on the story of Enil Art, the young Ghanaian artist making a name for himself by randomly surprise-sketching people in public places below. This is a GhanaWeb Special interview with Etsey Atisu:



