Invite Kyerematen if you feel he has violated party’s code of conduct – Ohene Ntow dares NPP Executives

Nana Ohene Ntow is a former Chairman of the NPP

A former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called the bluff of the National Executive Committee of the party over claims that Mr Alan Kyerematen is violating the party’s code of conduct by campaigning.

He cautioned the leadership to rise above double standards and ensure all aspirants in the race for the flagbearership race of the party are treated fairly.



He argued that the rules remain same for Mr Kyerematen, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyepong among others.



Ohene Ntow who is the Director of Operations for the Alan for President campaign team called the bluff of the party executives while speaking in an interview with Kwabena Bobie Ansah on the 'The Citizen Show' on Accra 100.5 FM on March 1, 2023.



He said before Mr Kyerematen resigned from the government in January to pursue his ambitions of becoming the flagbearer of the party, other aspirants were already vigorously campaigning.



“So what is the party talking about?

If they dare dream of dragging Mr Kyerematen to the party's disciplinary committee they will see what will happen in the party,” he threatened.



“At the last national delegate's conference held in the Ashanti Regional capital; Kumasi, the vice president came to the grounds in a campaign mood with a banner with the inscription ‘Bawumia Must Win' held by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako.



“All these happened long before Mr Keyerematen resigned,” Ohene Ntow pointed out.



“What did the party leadership do about all these happenings before Alan's resignation,” he questioned.



“So if the party feels Alan has violated the rules of engagement, they should go ahead and invite him and his team to the disciplinary committee of the party.

“They should crack the whip let see,” he added.



“There are people in the party who are campaigning on ethnicity and religion in favour of the vice president and what has the party leadership done about all these before calling out Alan?”



He was of the view that this is not the time to choose and pick, adding that this is a time for fairness.