Involve GGSA in locating, demarcating construction sites - Director General

Director General of the Ghana Geological Survey Authority, Isaac Mwinbelle in a presentation

The Director General of the Ghana Geological Survey Authority, Isaac Mwinbelle has urged organisations and individuals to involve the Authority in the determination of sites for construction purposes.

Speaking in an interview at the end of a one-day media sensitization workshop on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Mr Mwinbelle emphasised how that will go a long to help minimise the impact of disasters such as earthquakes.



“From the Turkey and Syria experience what you realise is that in Turkey some structures collapsed while others were still intact in terms of construction, the construction was a problem, the materials could be a problem or those buildings were located on weak zones. For that matter, for us Ghanaians, we would have to make sure that going forward whatever construction that we do, that the Authority is involved, we are able to locate and demarcate areas that may be weak so that avoid developing in those areas,” he said.



The workshop which had in attendance participants from selected media houses, was aimed at sensitising practitioners about the mandate and activities of the Authority.



The Board Chairman of GGSA, Mr Philip Oduro in his opening remarks said the workshop was in recognition of the critical role the media plays in disseminating information about the activities of the Authority.



He noted that the workshop will afford the media a better understanding of the work of the Authority in order to provide accurate information to the public.



In a presentation, the Director General of GGSA educated the participants about the history of the Authority, it’s mandate and activities aimed at achieving the said mandates.

Among other things, the Director General outlined the importance of the Authority in gathering and sharing data about Ghana’s land mass and its seismic waves.



He added that the data collected by GGSA is useful in many ways including the mining industry, water search and drilling as well as determining certain environmental risks through assessment.



The presentation by Mr Mwinbelle also covered some challenges facing the Authority such as inadequate logistics, funding, staff renumeration and accommodation.



Established as an Authority of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in accordance with Ghana Geological Service Act, 2016 (Act 928), GGSA exists to advise, promote and research on geoscientific issues concerning mineral resources, groundwater, environment, geo-hazards and land use planning to support sustainable economic development in Ghana.



The workshop on Wednesday also included an exhibition where participants were treated to display of items and visuals covering the activities of the Authority.





