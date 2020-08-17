Regional News

Involve the youth in decision making process - Kabu Nartey

Student political activist, Kabu Nartey

Student political activist, Kabu Nartey has appealed to the government and other policy-making bodies to give the youth some form of representation in the policy-making process.

According to him, it has become surprising how the ordinary Ghanaian youth plays no part in decisions that are largely made for and affect them.



Speaking on how the youth can be supported and given a stepping stone into politics on the Y Campus Express show on Y107.9FM, the political activist said, “We can support the young people in so many ways. When it comes to decision making, we should be given a quota in there. Involve youth in decision making because it cannot be helpful if the youth whom these decisions are being made for have no place on the table.”



The Kuffuor scholar added that the youth should be impacted with volunteerism as it is also an avenue to unveil some of the leadership qualities and talents they have.

Kabu Nartey went on to advise the few youth who have a seat in the policy-making circle to be objective in all their dealings and asked the youth to constructively criticise them.



“We need to create an avenue for ourselves in the political arena and the few young MPs in parliament must not involve in scheming and partisan politics but do the right things.”



In marking International Youth Day, Y107.9FM held a discussion on this year’s theme, “Youth Engagement for Global Action” with youth advocates in the country.

