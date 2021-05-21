Involve us in the fight against galamsey – Chinese govt to Ghana

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Chinese government has expressed its disappointment following the involvement of Chinese nationals in illegal small scale mining (Galamsey).

They have suggested that the Chinese government should be involved in the galamsey fight.



They have also proposed a travel blacklisting of its nationals engaged in illegal mining.



A delegation from the Chinese embassy to the Ministry of Land and Natural Resources led by the ambassador H.E Shi Ting Wang on Friday May 21, said the Chinese government is unhappy about activities of some of its nationals in Ghana.



The Chinese ambassador H.E Shi Ting Wang said they will support government to deal with its nationals engaged in illegal mining in the country.

Furthermore, they said a travel blacklist of perpetrators will be instituted to deter these nationals from moving out of their country.



The sector Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor welcomed the Chinese government’s support whiles recounting the dire consequences of galamsey on Ghana’s natural resources.



He also cautioned other foreign nationals involved in the illegal mining to stop.