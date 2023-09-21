Involve us when drawing budgets - Buem Chiefs to Jasikan Municipal Assembly

The Omankrado of Jasikan, Nana Duedu

Source: Swanqy Jay, Contributor

The Omankrado of Jasikan, Nana Duedu has called on the Jasikan Municipal Assembly to henceforth invite the chiefs and elders to contribute to the preparations of budgets for the municipality.

Speaking to Nana Yaw Asiamah of Dream 97.1 FM, Nana Duedu, who represented Nana Aburam Akpandja V, Buemhene, and the President of the Buem Traditional Authority at a town hall meeting hosted by Kofi Adams, MP for Buem Constituency stated that the assembly works for the whole municipality hence it is prudent to involve the chiefs during decision making, such as preparing budgetary allocations for the municipality.



Nana Duedu added that the assembly will hit the nail right in the head when Nananom is involved because it will help the assembly know the plight of the municipality, and prevent the assembly from doing things based on assumptions.



You see, whatever the assembly plans are for the municipality, thus the people in the municipality. So it is prudent the people are involved so they can have a say in projects meant for them. The assembly may decide to buy a generator set for the people when that is not their priority. If they are involved they can state their plight then both the assembly and the chiefs/people find solutions", Nana Duedu said.

Also, Nana admonished all public office workers in the municipal who are occupying government bungalows to pay rent to enable them to use them for renovation works.



"Government accommodation is only free for directors and above. So junior officers must pay for occupying these bungalows. There are laws and principles guiding government bungalows. We need money to maintain these bungalows and the government must not go find other monies meant for other projects to fix these accommodations", Nana reiterated.