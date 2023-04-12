3
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A group of irate youth has gone on a rampage to attack a police station at Sefwi Bekwai in the Western North region to demand the release of a motorized tricycle (Pragyia) rider, Kwabena Gyapong, 20, arrested by Police.

The rider reportedly headbutted a police officer to resist a search in the evening while riding to Sefwi Sorano, but was overpowered by the patrol team and sent to the police station.

Upon hearing of the incident, the youth, mostly 'Pragyia' riders, mobilized to attack the police station with stones and clubs, damaging a service vehicle.

It took the intervention of the reinforcement team amid sporadic warning shots to bring the situation under control.

Two of the irate youths were injured, while four were arrested.

The Sefwi Bekwai District Police Command denied the injuries suffered by the victims were gunshots.

Nana Gyebi, the father of the suspect Pragyia rider, alleged his son was badly injured, but instead of the police sending him to the hospital, they caged him in the cells.

Mr. Paul Andoh, the Bibiani Ahwianso Bekwai Constituency 1st vice chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), on behalf of the MP for the area, Hon. Alfred Obeng Boateng, MP, and other opinion leaders in the town, visited the police station to help deescalate the tension.

