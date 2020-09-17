Regional News

Irate youth chop off man’s hand at Aboabo

A photo of the man attacked by the irate youth

A man in his thirties had his left hand chopped off from the wrist after he was slashed with a sharp machete by some feuding youth in the Aboabo Akorem community in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region

The man, Murtala Abdul Karim an electrician, suffered the fate when he attempted to stop the young men from carrying out an attack on their opponent whom they claimed had ceased their horsewhips.



He lost two teeth and could not speak from his hospital bed at the B2 block of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he was enduring pains after undergoing surgery



The real target of this attack Abdul Rahman who now has his head wrapped in bandages, escaped death after he was hit in the head by his attackers with Machetes



He told Ultimate FM’s Ivan Heathcote – Fumador, “I heard screams outside my door. When I came out, an electrician who had tried to stop them from attacking me had been attacked. His hand was cut off,”



“I tried chasing them but I slipped. They slashed my head with a knife and kept shouting ‘we got him we got him’ and fled,.” Abdul narrated.



A colleague electrician who witnessed the bloody attack Umar Morison demanded justice, worried his friend will not be able to work again.

He recounted, “I separated them when they began to fight. After an hour the younger man returned with some boys. When we came out the hand of my friend the electrician had been cut off,”



“We want everything to be done to seek justice for him. Because he has lost his hand and cannot work again,” Umar Insisted.



The Airport police have arrested a mother of the mastermind behind the attack who is currently on the run.



Sister of the man whose hand was chopped off Mukarama Ahmed fears her family youth might be incensed to retaliate if the culprits are not brought to book.



“We could have taken this case into our own hands but so far as the law exists, what we need is justice. We have realized they want to make it a foolish case. But government has to intervene to ensure that their mother remains in custody until the culprits are arrested and made to pay for what they did,” an angry Mucarama demanded.



For now, the cry in the Akurem Community is loud. They either see justice or take any action they deem fit to avenge their brother.

