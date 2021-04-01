Irate youth goes berserk over alleged illegal mining activities at Donkro-Nkwanta

File photo irate yotuh

Some irate youth at Donkro-Nkwanta in the Nkoranza South Municipality of the Bono East Region, nearly lynched the chief of the town, when they went on a rampage Thursday.

The aggrieved youth alleged Nana Owusu Acheaw Brempong II have released hectares of land to Chinese expatriates to undertake illegal mining activities in the town.



But, the Bono East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) chaired by Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Regional Minister and other security operatives moved in to save the situation.



Calm has however returned to the area.

Addressing the chiefs and people of the town, Mr Adu-Gyan advised the youth against lawless behaviour, assuring that the REGSEC would investigate the matter and ensure that the right thing was done to preserve the prevailing peace of the town.



Nana Brempong II told the Regional Minister he was shocked about the allegations and admitted however that the Nkoranza Traditional Council, overlord of the town had released 1,500 hectares of arable farmland in the area to some foreign investors without his knowledge.



The Regional Minister and his entourage later visited the alleged illegal mining site and no mining activity was ongoing, however acres of cashew, plantain and cassava farms in the area had been cleared.