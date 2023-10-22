Irate youth in Yeji attack radio station, destroy properties

Some parts of the radio station destroyed by the angry youth

Correspondence from Bono East Region:

A group of irate in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region have allegedly attacked Gyimah 102.3 FM, a local radio station in Yeji.



The youth in their numbers reportedly destroyed transmission cables, glass doors, a mini plant cage, a radio set, and other properties belonging to the radio station.



The group also tried in vain to pull down the radio mast but abandoned the mission after several attempts proved unsuccessful.



The attack on the radio station was reportedly fueled by a comment made on air by one of the station’s journalists, Felix Kwabena Nimako, on Thursday, October 19, 2023, during the station’s “Hot Issues” program.



GhanaWeb sources indicate that Nimako allegedly passed a comment that was considered distasteful and disrespectful by the youth in response to a letter from solicitors of the Paramount Chief of Yeji to the station.



According to the Deputy General Manager, Bernard Twum-Barima, the youth were so

incensed that the presence of two police officers could not thwart what they were bent on doing.



“When they got here, we had two police officers at our premises but they could not do anything so they looked on helplessly whilst they destroyed properties belonging to the station”, he said.



He added that the station is currently off-air due to the cutting of the transmission cable by the group.



“The incident has since disrupted our programs because they cut the transmission cable and we have to get a new one before we can come back on air”, he said.



Meanwhile, no arrest had been made by the police at the time of filing this report.