Iron ore discovered in Oti Region belongs to us – Western Togolanders

People's Liberation Council (PLC) of Western Togoland have said that the recently discovered iron ore in the Oti Region belongs to the people of Western Togoland and not Ghana.

According to the PLC, the territory that the Government of Ghana is referring to as the Oti Region belongs to the people of Western Togoland, and, therefore, any attempt by the government to extract any mineral from it amounts to trespassing.



"First of all, we wish to state that there's nothing like Oti Region where the so-called discovery was said to have been made. That territory does not belong to the Gold Coast or the Republic of Ghana but is a bonafide territory of Western Togoland, and therefore Ghana has no business whatsoever to trespass into that territory.



"Indeed, the people of Western Togoland have long been aware of the deposits of iron ore in commercial quantities in that portion of their territory and so this announcement by the republic of Ghana about the discovery of the minerals was nothing new to the people of Western Togoland," parts of a statement copied to GhanaWeb by the PLC, read.



The group also added that the action by the Government of Ghana amounts to a contravention of international laws.



"Indeed, the UN charter on Trust Territories forbids the exploitation of mineral deposits by Ghana in Western Togoland (See the UN charter on Trust Territories below) and as there is no formal agreement between the two nations since the Union which should have addressed these issues was never established, there could never have been any grounds upon which Ghana should be exploiting mineral deposits in Western Togoland leading to this so-called discovery," it said.



The council, therefore, called on the international community to condemn the Ghanaian government's actions and warn it against any attempts to explore minerals found on the territories of the people of Western Togoland.



Meanwhile, the Oti Regional Minister, Joshua G. Makuba, has stated that mining iron ore in the region will commence in the middle of next year.



The minister said that the discovery of iron ore in his region would help transform Ghana's economy.



"I want to advise people in Accra to start looking for land in the Oti Region because what is going to take Ghana from our current state to a very industrialised nation has been found in the Oti Region and that is the iron ore," he told the media at a press conference.



Read the full statement by the PLC below:



12th October 2022



Subject: Press Statement



To All Media Houses



PRESS



STATEMENT BY THE PEOPLE'S LIBERATION COUNCIL (PLC) OF WESTERN TOGOLAND



ON THE GOVERNMENT OF GHANA'S ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE DISCOVERY OF IRON ORE



IN THE OTI REGION.



Warm Regards, Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press.



The attention of the People's Liberation Council (PLC) of Western Togoland

has been drawn to some publications making rounds on various media



platforms which the Council has sighted on the announcement of the



government of Ghana on the purported discovery of IRON ORE in commercial



quantities in the Oti region and the government's move to leverage on



Ghana's LITHIUM deposits to start manufacturing batteries locally for



which the PLC wishes to react accordingly as follows:



1.



First of all we wish to state that there's nothing like Oti region



where the so-called discovery was said to have been made. That territory



does not belong to the Gold Coast or the republic of Ghana but is a



bonafide territory of Western Togoland, and therefore Ghana has no



business whatsoever to trespass into that territory. Indeed the people



of Western Togoland have long been aware of the deposits of iron ore in



commercial quantities in that portion of their territory and so this



announcement by the republic of Ghana about the discovery of the



minerals was nothing new to the people of Western Togoland.



2.



Indeed the UN charter on Trust Territories forbids the exploitation of



mineral deposits by Ghana in Western Togoland (See the UN charter on

Trust Territories below) and as there is no formal agreement between



the two nations since the Union which should have addressed these issues



was never established, there could never have been any grounds upon



which Ghana should be exploiting mineral deposits in Western Togoland



leading to this so-called discovery. This action by the government of



Ghana should be condemned in no uncertain terms by the international



community and Ghana must be cautioned to refrain from any such exploits



going forward.



3. That the LITHIUM which Ghana



hopes to mine as raw material for the manufacture of batteries locally



is also deposited in commercial quantities under the Adaklu mountain a



territory also in Western Togoland which also Ghana is forbidden by



international statutes from exploiting.



4. The



impunity with which Ghana has over the years handled the Western



Togoland problem is giving birth to the second school of thought. Before



the invasion of the colonial imperialists subsequently resulting in the



annexation of Western Togoland to the Gold Coast or Ghana after Britain



and her Collaborators in the UN used some Machiavellian antics to

achieve their diabolical plans. This second school which is not the



position of the PLC, They believe that the people of Western Togoland



are tired of being treated as second-class citizens in their own nation



by the government of Ghana. They also believe that these artificial



barriers erected by Britain and France to separate the two TOGOLANDS



should be removed so they can dwell together in unity and peace for



accelerated development of their nations if Ghana continually refuses to



implement the Union the people of Western Togoland voted for in the May



9, 1956 plebiscite.



A case in point was that of Eastern and



Western Germany which were separated by the Berlin wall also known as



the iron curtain during world war II. The people have realised the folly



of this wall that separated them, pulled it down and united for a



common national agenda and the rest is history.



We conclude by



passionately appealing to any investors both local and foreign who may



want to enter into any agreement with the government of Ghana for the



mining of any natural resources under the earth in Western Togoland to



tread cautiously as Ghana has no agreement with Western Togoland to that

effect.



Until Ghana takes the necessary democratic and



constitutional steps to implement the Union between the two nations



Ghana and Western Togoland so as to come to an agreement on the way



forward any such investment will be null and void and at the Investor's



own risk. Thank you for your usual cooperation and attention. God bless



us all.



Please find links to the TOGOLAND Trusteeship Agreement Here:



Long live Western Togoland,



Long live Ghana,



Long Live Ghana and Western Togoland Union.



Issued by the Communications Bureau of the People's Liberation Council (PLC) of Western Togoland.



