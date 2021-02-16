Irregular water supply in Bolgatanga hampering coronavirus fight

Water has not been supplied to the residents for close to one week

Correspondence from Upper East:

As the country experiences a surge of coronavirus cases, there is the need for individuals to intensify the safety protocols which include frequent washing of hands under running water with soap.



Unfortunately, some residents in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East region may not be observing this part of the strict COVID-19 safety measures due to irregular water supply to their taps.



A resident, Mark Akaribo from Daportindongo lamented to GhanaWeb, that the Ghana Water Company Limited for close to a week has not supplied water to their taps.



He added that the situation affects their wellbeing especially in an era of a pandemic which requires frequent hand washing as a protective measure.



“Just this morning, I had to buy sachet water for my children to bath before they go to school. So you can imagine. If we are supposed to wash our hands under running water, which is a measure to control the spread of the virus, how is that possible to observe the safety protocols when you don’t have regular water supply”.

President Akufo-Addo in an address to the nation in January announced that government was extending its free water delivery to Ghanaians which ended in December 2020 to March 2021.



The decision is to offer some form of relief to the public due to the persistent hardship the country is faced owing to the coronavirus, as well, a measure to curb the spread of the virus.



But a resident in the Bolgatanga municipality, Christy Ayamga believes the free water supply is a fiasco because the Ghana Water Company Limited has not been consistent with water supply to its customers as expected.



“The government has promised to absorb our water bills but the company is denying us water. What it means then is that either the company is not respecting the president’s directive or the directive was just to deceive Ghanaians.”



A teacher, Sampson Naa wants the Ghana Water Company Limited to come out with a water rationing timetable so that consumers can always plan and harvest enough water for a week.