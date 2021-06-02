Irresponsible men should be lashed for not taking care of their children - Single mother laments

Single mother, Rita Agyei has stated that fathers who do not perform their duties should be punished.

Speaking on Daily Hustle on SVTV Africa, the single mother of 4 said ”these men should be lashed for their irresponsible behaviour. When you get a divorce, you must take care of your children. We plead with President Nana Addo to enforce the law.



He sacked his four children and me after he found a new woman. So I have been taking care of them for five years now.”



According to her, she has been to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), as well as legal aid but nothing, came off it.

”I've been to DOVVSU and legal aid but they kept rescheduling. They always say processes and they keep postponing. In the end, the man couldn't pay up and that's all,” she revealed.



She added that she has been calling her but to no avail. Hence, her decision to father her children without his help.



