Is Akufo-Addo pretending he’s not aware 8 people died during the 2020 polls? – Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, former Deputy Information Minister

Former Deputy Information Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu has questioned why efforts are not being made by the government to fight for justice for people who were killed during the 2020 elections.

Eight(8) persons lost their lives in various parts of the country when Ghana went to the polls on December 7, 2020.



Some were gunned down by assailants whiles some were also gunned down by armed military men who were detailed to the various polling stations across the country.



However, after the President’s speech when the election results were announced, there’s not been a single effort by the state to seek justice for the families of these individuals who lost their lives during the election.

Complaining about the utter silence of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration on the death, Felix Kwakye Ofosu said “It cannot be right to have 8 Ghanaians gunned down during elections without a firm effort to bring the perpetrators to justice. Worse still, the President under whose watch these extrajudicial killings occurred maintains a stony silence over the matter.



We are talking about a President who is quick to reach out to foreign countries with condolences when they lose citizens. It is his duty to condemn the killings, demonstrate that they were not sanctioned by his regime and indicate clearly, what specific actions are being taken against the killers. That would be proper leadership”.



