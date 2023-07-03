Is Dormaahene telling Akufo-Addo to intervene in a judicial process? - NPP communicator asks

NPP Communication Team Member, Ellen Ama Daaku

A member of the communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ellen Ama Daaku, has clapped back at Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyaman Badu II, on his recent direction to the president to halt the criminal trial against James Gyakye Quayson.

The traditional ruler of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyaman Badu II, in addressing a public gathering, directed to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Attorney General, Godfred Dame as a matter of urgency, file a nolle prosequi to discontinue the criminal trial against the MP-elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.



Elle Daaku in an interview with Metro TV on July 3, 2023, said she is surprised that a judge like the Dormaahene will make such a request from the president.



“Knowing him and all his alternates all over the years I am not surprised. But I am surprised that as a judge, he believes that the president should interfere in a criminal case that is going on.



“He is a high court judge, and he thinks it is fair for the president and I mean the executive to interfere in the work of the judiciary is that what he is saying?” she asked.



She added that rather than calling for the discontinuation of the case, James Gyakye Quayson should go through the processes to exonerate him from all the allegation.

“And if I ask, where was he when Adamu Sakande, the MP for Jomoro and others who have also been involved in this citizenship matter in whichever form, where was he when they all went through the processes they went through?



“So why does he think that Gyakye Quayson’s case should be different? He is going through a process. I even think it is best for him [Gyakye Quayson] and exonerate himself,” she added.



To her, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyaman Badu II and his comments were beyond his purview as a traditional ruler and as a high court judge.



“This suggestion with all due respect Nana, I think is way off the bar and I don’t agree with you,” Ellen continued.



