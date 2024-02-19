Is Eugene Arhin's office at Asaase Radio? - Nana B, Kwesi Pratt clash over Ofori-Atta's 'new job'

In an exchange on Peace FM's Kokrokoo programme on February 16, 2024, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, and New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), clashed over reports that Ken Ofori-Atta was set to be appointed senior presidential advisor on the economy.

Kwesi Pratt expressed concerns about the said development, highlighting NPP lawmakers' previous dissatisfaction with Ofori-Atta's performance as Finance Minister.



He argued that Ofori-Atta's new appointment, as reported by the pro-government Asaase Radio, raises questions.



Nana B, in response, challenged Kwesi Pratt on the credibility of the information, asking for an official letter from the presidency confirming Ofori-Atta's appointment.



Kwesi Pratt defended his position by referencing Asaase Radio, a media outlet associated with President Akufo-Addo's cousin, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko.



Pratt suggested that given Gabby's influence within the government, news from Asaase Radio could be considered reliable.



Nana B then questioned whether the presidency had issued any official communication to that effect or if the president's communications director, Eugene Arhin, had his office located at Asaase Radio.

Kwesi: I am a bit worried about something, NPP MPs said they didn't want Ken Ofori-Atta, so he should be sacked. Then the president intervened, saying he had work for him, so they should take their time; when he finishes, he will vacate the position.



So, is he gone now, or is he still at post? If you look at the government structure, both Ofori-Atta and Osafo Maafo hold the same position. Ofori-Atta is a senior advisor on finance and the economy, and additionally, he is a special envoy for the international financial economy. Which position is bigger than this?



I have been thinking about it, and I don't understand.



Nana B: Which one?



Kwesi: That appointment as a senior...

Nana B: Whose appointment?



Kwesi: Ofori-Atta, or don't you know?



Nana B: Have you seen any letter?



Kwesi: I have seen a lot.



Nana B: A letter from the presidency indicating his appointment?



Kwesi: Why, is it not true?

Nana B: I haven't seen it.



Kwesi: If it's not true, then we can stop....you see, when I talked about Ofori-Atta's issue, Nana B argued with me, but I intentionally ignored it. What I said was that he should have known because he is part of the ruling government... If he cannot explicitly speak to that, then let us leave it there.



But just for the records, where did we get such news from? Asaase Radio announced that first.



Nana B: I don't understand something. I don't know if that place is Eugene Arhin's office?



Kwesi: No, it is not Eugene Arhin's office. But our brother Gabby Otchere Darko is very instrumental in the affairs of the government, so I will believe any news coming from his stations unless it has been disproved.









