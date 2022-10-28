Is Ken Ofori-Atta the only wise person in Ghana? - Kwesi Pratt fumes

Kwesi Pratt Jnr has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for refusing to remove Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, despite incessant calls on him from Ghanaians and some Members of Parliament of his party, the New Patriotic Party.

More than 90 NPP MPs are reportedly against the Finance Minister being still at post.



They argue that his continuous stay is jeopardizing the efforts of the government to revamp the economy.



Some Ghanaians together with the MPs are calling for a new person to head the Finance Ministry.



The MPs have threatened to boycott parliamentary business should the President refuse to sack Ken Ofori-Atta.



"If our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing, neither will we participate in the debate," the Majority Caucus said on Tuesday.



The President, following the MPs' protest, held an emergency meeting with them to resolve the conflict.

He told them to allow the Finance Minister to complete the country's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Responding to the President during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Friday morning, the Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt wondered why it's so difficult for the President to remove the Finance Minister.



"So, if Ken Ofori-Atta is sent home, won't you find any person to do the job? What are you telling us?... Is he the only wise person in Ghana?" he questioned.



Mr. Pratt was irritated by the President's recalcitrance as he said, "we are saying this man is incompetent and he (President) says he should be allowed to do the budget first. Is this incompetent that should do the budget? When you do the budget, you will send it to Parliament for approval. Ghanaians also have to back the budget with their strength and spirit. The very person they say they don't like is who you are saying should do the budget, I just can't understand this!"



