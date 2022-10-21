14
‘Is defamation criminal?’ - Captain Smart reveals charge he was arrested for

Captain Smart Sad Captain Smart

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, alias Captain Smart, has revealed the charge over which he was picked up by operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau on Wednesday, October 19.

He was returning home from work with other colleagues when their vehicle was intercepted by four NIB cars and a dispatch rider. They were sent to a NIB office at Kanda for interrogation after which all the other colleagues were released except the Onua FM/TV morning show host.

Captain Smart was released in the wee hours of Thursday, October 20 after he was interrogated in the presence of senior management members of Media General – his employers.

Hours after his release, he shared a ‘Time With Captain Smart’ video in which he spoke for the first time about the charge for which he was held and later granted bail.

It was defamation of the president relative to his recent claims that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was complicit in the illegal small-scale mining business, alias galamsey.

“Let me tell our leaders something, you guys can go to hell for all I care, you know what? We are building a country, we are not building a political party. And there is a new Ghana and we will surely get there.

“What is the issue, they claim I said Nana Addo is complicit in galamsey to the extent that he has failed to arrest Chairman Wontumi. When I got there, they said I had defamed the president, is defamation a criminal offence?

“You have a lawyer as a president and this thing is happening, you can arrest me three million times, I care less,” he stressed.

On the treatment he received at the hand of the NIB, he narrated how an operative was asking why whiles under arrest he appeared concerned about his colleagues who were freed.

“Nonsense, I have been arrested so what should I do, to come and eat a goat at your house or eat a lizard outside your gate?”

SARA/PEN

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
