Is ‘Dumsor’ back? - Social Media users react to nationwide blackout

GRIDCo says its Technical team is currently working to restore power supply

Following a nationwide power shutdown which occurred on Sunday March 7, 2021, in the country, some Ghanaians have taken to social media to raise concerns and ask questions.

Even though the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has announced the outage is due to a challenge with the power systems, some Ghanaians have questioned if it is an indication of the return of the incessant blackouts the country suffered some years back, what eventually became known as ‘dumsor’.



These concerns have been raised more especially because there have been complaints of occasional blackouts in recent times, in some areas across the country.

Here are some of the reactions on twitter:



