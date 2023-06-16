Is it a sin to attain old age in Ghana? – Eric Opoku questions

The Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, Eric Opoku, has called for the abolishment of witches’ camps in Ghana.

The MP appealed that the elderly need protection from harsh treatments just as they do for their children, hence should be taken care of instead of subjecting them to rough conditions for things that are non-existent.



Eric Opoku was speaking on the floor of parliament during the commemoration of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Thursday, June 16, 2023.



“Mr. Speaker, in childhood, that’s when we require special attention and they (parents) will do everything possible to make sure that we are protected, to make sure that they nurture us and develop us to become useful adult citizens who will contribute towards nation building.



“Mr. Speaker, they do all these sacrifices but when they get to old age, when we have attained adulthood and we have developed physically, we have developed intellectually and have the capacity to support them, that is where we abuse them,” he said.



The MP lamented that the elderly in Ghana receive harsh treatment and are called witches and wizards instead of being assisted.



“Mr. Speaker, it is unfortunate that when people grow and they are blessed with old age, they are considered witches and wizards.

“It is something that one cannot understand. Is it a sin to attain old age?” he asked.



In calling for the abolishment of witches’ camps in Ghana, the politician insisted the country’s constitution prohibits it and thus parliament must ensure it is enforced and followed thoroughly.



“Mr. Speaker, we don’t need a new law to prohibit this witches camp we are talking about. The Constitution prohibits it and we must act immediately to restore peace and dignity to our people.







ABJ/WA