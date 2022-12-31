Is it normal for a president, vice to be hooted at publicly? – Rev. Owusu Bempah

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International has tasked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government to take measures to cure some spiritual incidents afflicting the nation.

Owusu Bempah in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV on YouTube observed that the ban on fear and panic prophecies by the police was partly to blame for come challenges Ghana was facing.



The renowned clergyman, who is also known as the Nation’s Prophet, explained that despite all the efforts Akufo-Addo was putting into governing the country, his achievements appear muted.



Owusu Bempah said it seems as though there is a blanket placed on the country which is obstructing the good works of the president from manifesting.



“Nana Akufo-Addo is doing a lot but it seems concealed because of this directive. It is as though there is a blanket draped over the country. How can a sitting president and his vice be hooted at in public? It is not normal,” he submitted.



Akufo-Addo was hooted at on three occasions over the course of the year, first at the Global Citizen Concert at the Black Star Square then twice during engagements outside Accra.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on the other hand was booed at when he represented the president at the annual Hogbetsotso Za in the Volta Region.



“The president and his people should realise that something is not right. NPP came to power with a prophetic word. What myself and others saw showed that it was God who was bringing Akufo-Addo into office.



“In his first four years, things were very okay. Even as we speak, he is doing a lot but it seems that his efforts are concealed. There is a hand covering something and they must sit up. Any godly nation that rejects God will attract curses,” he added.







Owusu Bempah was very close to Akufo-Addo until they fell out after the clergyman was arrested and put before court over a public disturbance case.

Earlier this year, he announced that he was no longer on good terms with the president and that he had stopped praying for him and the government.



On Christmas day, however, he hosted Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who appealed to him to remember the government in prayer.



