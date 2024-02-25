Is it wise for a National Security Coordinator to be on a manifesto team? - NDC MP

Kwame Governs Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu

Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Member of Parliament for Adaklu has questioned the prudence of a National Security Coordinator dabbling in partisan politics.

His concern stems from the inclusion of one Edward Asomani, who he believes to be the National Security chief, as head of the security committee for the manifesto committee of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



Bawumia is the 2024 presidential flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



"If you are the National Security Coordinator, is it wise to be on the NPP Manifesto Committee? Am I expected to believe you are not using your position for purely political purposes?" Agbodza quizzed in an X post.



In a February 22 release from the Bawumia for President 2024 campaign, Asomani was listed as head of the security committee of the manifesto team led by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, MP for Suame.



In a detailed list of the security subcommittee, Asomani is joined by Naana Ayiah as co-chair.

The specific committee has the Ministers of Defence and Interior as well as a former interior minister and retired police chief.



Edward Asomani was appointed National Security Coordinator by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2022 elevating him from the position of deputy.



Major General (Rtd) Francis Adu-Amanfoh, the then occupant of the position was reassigned by the president to act as Special Advisor to the President for the Accra Initiative.





If you are the National Security Coordinator, is it wise to be on the NPP Manifesto Committee? Am I expected to believe you are not using your position for purely political purposes ? pic.twitter.com/qDB5Zb4J3Y — kwame agbodza (@KAgbodza) February 24, 2024

