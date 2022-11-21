3
Is selling foodstuffs at ministry solution to high cost? - Kwesi Pratt scolds Agric Minister

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has slammed the Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto for selling foodstuff within its premises.

As part of the efforts to control prices of commodities, the Minister introduced and piloted a 'Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ)' market at the forecourt of the Ministry to make food items available and affordable to Ghanaians.

The initiative, which has begun in the capital city, Accra, is aimed at cushioning Ghanaians in the face of food price hikes in the country.

Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Mr. Pratt described the Agric Minister's move as "embarrassing".

In brief reaction, he said; "We are saying the prices of commodities are high and you say if you want plantain, come and buy some at the Ministry. Is that the solution? I'm very embarrassed!"

