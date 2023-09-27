Is that how we beg people? – Bawumia’s boy jabs Adwoa Safo

Paul Kwabena Yandoh, an Administrative Manager at Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign office in the Ashanti Region, has spoken out against the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Yandoh's critique relates to Adwoa Safo's recent apology to the party and her constituents. According to him, he did not see any sign of remorse in her actions.



Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV, he claimed that her absence had caused significant pain to both the NPP and her constituency.



"NPP has helped many people, and if it is not for the party, certain people might not have been where they are now. So, if you are taking a decision that won't help and you are being advised to desist from that, it is important that you will listen."



He continued, "Adwoa Safo has not been fair to the party. Adwoa Safo has maltreated NPP. She has broken people's hearts. What she did is not good and she has really maltreated people.



"Looking at her, there is no form of remorse, and she claims she is begging. just a dried face like that. Is that how we beg? Even Dampare, who has been arresting people, was crying, and you...look at your face that you claim you are begging, dried face like this, no form of remorse.

“Is that how we beg people... the mode that she was using to beg is not even appropriate. She was even speaking slang."



Moreover, Yandoh suggested that Adwoa Safo may have played a role in the election of Alban Bagbin as the Speaker of Parliament.



He expressed his dissatisfaction with Bagbin's actions and implied that Safo's decisions may have contributed to the challenges the NPP currently faces.



The former gender minister recently offered an unreserved apology to her party and its members, shedding light on the personal challenges she and her family faced during that period.



Adwoa Safo acknowledged that her absence was unintentional and expressed deep remorse for any inconvenience it may have caused.

She specifically addressed key figures within her party, stating, "I want to use this platform to apologize to my party, and leaders of the party. The first is President Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, the Majority Leader, and the entire Majority Caucus."



She continued, "I want to apologize because it was not intentional, there was a lot going on in my life and that of my family. I am using this medium to plead with you all in the name of God. To my regional executives and my constituency executive, the headquarters of the NPP, I plead with you all, including sympathizers and supporters who love the party and myself, to forgive me for everything that has happened."







AM/SARA



