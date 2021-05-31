Is that the public purse you promised to protect? – Ablakwa asks Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) insists that the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo even if he will prefer other travel arrangements than using the Presidential jet should ensure that his actions are informed by his promise to protect the public purse.

The lawmaker has called the President out for chartering a top-of-the-range luxury aircraft offered by Acropolis Aviation for his recent official trips out of the country



According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, it cost the country approximately £15,000 an hour when President Akufo-Addo rents it.



Since his revelation, members of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) have defended and provided reasons for the President to rent an expensive jet, paramount which has been the need to ensure his safety.

But reacting to the allegations, the North Tongu lawmaker indicated that the country has a Presidential jet which is in good shape.



However, if the President of Ghana is making alternative travel arrangements he should always hold on to his promise to protect the public purse.



Ablakwa said, “May I salute patriotic Ghanaians who have initiated an online petition to compel President Akufo-Addo to stop his profligate luxury travels at the expense of struggling taxpayers. Ghana owns a presidential jet in great condition and even if he chooses other travel arrangements, those options must be informed by President Akufo-Addo’s own promise to protect the public purse. We must all help to stop this!”.