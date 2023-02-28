Is the Special Prosecutor aware he has a ‘special assistant’ at the presidency? – Ablakwa

Kissi Agyebeng (left), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (right)

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has asked the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, whether he is aware he has an assistant at the Presidency.

In a tweet shared on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the MP said that one of the political appointees at the presidency has the title: "Special Assistant, Office of the Special Prosecutor".



He added that the existence of the ‘Special Assistant’, whose office is at the presidency, raises questions about the independence of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



“Is Ghana's Special Prosecutor aware that there's someone listed amongst the legion of political appointees at the Akufo-Addo Presidency described as "Special Assistant, Office of the Special Prosecutor?".



“Why is a Special Assistant at the Office of the Special Prosecutor classified as a Political Appointee at the Presidency?



Why is this Special Assistant being paid from the Presidency, particularly when Parliament discovered last December that his boss, the OSP had not been paid for an incredible 16 months? How does this development help protect the independence of the Office of the Special Prosecutor?” parts of the tweet read.



View the tweet, the MP shared below:

Is Ghana’s Special Prosecutor aware that there’s someone listed amongst the legion of political appointees at the Akufo-Addo Presidency described as “SPECIAL ASSISTANT, OFFICE OF THE SPECIAL PROSECUTOR?” pic.twitter.com/GsTT6mZky7 — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) February 28, 2023

