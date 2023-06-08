Is the govt now implementing 'One Kiosk, One Dam? - Woman laments over poor nature of roads

Comments made by a Ghanaian woman over the poor nature of the road in her community has gone viral.

The said video, which has been sighted by GhanaWeb, showed the woman in an interview with GTV, berating the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for not fixing the road in her coming.



She said the road has become so bad that the potholes in it turn into dams anytime its runs.



Pointing to one of the potholes in front of her shop, which had been filled with rainwater, the woman said it appears the government is implementing “One Shop, One Dam”.



“Look at what has happened to the road. This is my shop and the dam accompanying it. Snakes raise they heard from the water to look at me and submerge back into the dam.



“Please, I am pleading with you to come and fix this road for us. Are we doing One Shop, One Dam?



“There are all kinds of fish in this water. There is tuma (fish), there is frog, there is tilapia, everything can be found it (the pool of water in a pothole on the road),” she said in Twi.

Watch a video of the woman’s remarks below:

















Meanwhile, watch the first episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/OGB