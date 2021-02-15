Is this the same IEA Jean Mensa who preached transparency? – NDC MP asks

South Dayi Member of Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, is questioning why the Electoral Commission Chairperson is opposing an application that could see her subpoenaed in the ongoing election petition case.

Dafeamekpor in a tweet posted today cited the legal opposition of the EC chair to the reopening of petitioner John Dramani Mahama’s case challenging the outcome of the 2020 presidential elections.



“Jean Mensah’s Affidavit in opposition for leave to reopen case filed by JM, says in para 24 that the EC is a party that can’t be subpoenaed and so is she."



The MP then asked: “Is this the same Jean Mensah of IEA who used to preach all manner of virtues including transparency of dealings?”



IEA is the Institute of Economic Affairs, a public policy think-tank that the EC chair was heading before she was appointed to head the national election body.

Last week, the lawyer for the EC, Justin Amenuvor, told the Supreme Court of Ghana that they will not call any witnesses and wanted to close their case.



This was at a time when the petitioner had closed his case and was ready to cross-examine witnesses of the respondents.



With the EC’smove, the lead lawyer for the petitioner, Tsatsu Tskikata announced that they wanted to reopen their case to subpoena the EC chair to mount the witness box. The case is currently being heard by the court.



