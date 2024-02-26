Isaac Adongo to speak on Ghana's economic mess at UPSA

Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolga Central and Ranking Member for the Finance Committee

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Isaac Adongo is expected to speak on Ghana's economy at a lecture organised by Coalition For Restoration, CFR. A similar program scheduled for Valentine's Day at the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIM) was cancelled following the withdrawal of permission by management for the usage of the venue.

The CRF, in a statement, disclosed that the overwhelming demand for the lecture to come off compelled it to secure another venue, the UPSA auditorium, for Mr. Adongo to speak.



The Bolgatanga Central MP is expected to speak on the topic Ghana's Economic Mess: Victim of Irresponsible Economic Governance.



According to the statement from CFR, the lecture, which comes off on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 1:00 pm, is expected to diagnose Ghana's economic problems and proffer solutions for the way forward.

Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in his address to the country, outlined a 70-point vision with a promise to scrap taxes such as E-Levy, Emissions Levy and Betting Tax, among others. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia further promised to work with only 50 ministers, among other reforms.



The health of Ghana's economy is also expected to feature prominently in President Akufo-Addo's address to parliament on the state of the nation tomorrow.



The ranking member of the Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo, according to the organisers of the lecture, will touch on every aspect of the country's economy on Wednesday, which is a day after the President's address.