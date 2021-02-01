Isaac Asiamah embarks on thank you tour

Isaac Kwame Asiamah, MP, Atwima Mponua

Source: Nana Osei, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua Constituency, and immediate past Minister of youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah has embarking thank you tour in his Constituency compliment them for voting massively for him and President Nana Addo in the December 2020 Elections.

He had so far visited more than 3 towns including Anweafutu, Botranpa and Mpanwe to habituate himself and also have first-hand information of problems confronting them and interact with them on measures to the solve issues.



Addressing a durbar Organised in his honour at Anweafutu, Mpanwe and Botranpa respectively, the MP noted that "on behalf of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and my own behalf I thank to express our gratitude to Nananom and the people for voting massively for us to steer this part of the country into its needed sanctuary".



According to the MP, there was the need for him to visit the people to express his appreciation because they wasted their time and energy in long queue just to ensure that New Patriotic Party and for that matter Nana Addo wins convincingly.



Hon. Isaac Asiamah pledged to fulfil all the promises made in campaign time.



He added that, Atwima Mponua has shown love and confidence in the NPP government led by Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.

He encouraged them will sustain the unity among the Assemblyman for the area to achieve all that had been pencilled to improve the socio-economic growth at large to the people of Atwima Mponua Constituency.



The Constituency Chairman, Mr. Isaac Kofi Marfo praises his Constituency executives for their hard work which impel the New Patriotic Party to continue to win the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



The Assemblyman for Anweafutu Electoral area, Hon. Kwasi Osei Adu on behalf of his people the developmental projects he has undertaken in the area is encouraging.



He is hopeful that the MP will do more for residents in the area.

