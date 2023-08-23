Isaac Kwame Asiamah commissions classroom block for Betinko community

The commissioning of the classroom block for the people of Betinko

The people of Betinko, a community in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region have received a befitting classroom block to augment existing ones as enrollments surges.

The 3-Unit classroom block with ancillary facilities (Library, Staff common room, and headteacher’s Office) was commissioned on August 22, 2023, amid great enthusiasm from the indigenes, staff, and the pupil.



Ama Adwubi Asafu-Adjaye, the District Director of Education thanked Asiamah and the DCE, Isaac Kofi Marfo for ameliorating the plight of parents and the kids.



She noted that the earlier building bored a semblance of a death trap for all who used the facility. She asked the political duo to extend its tentacles to other communities that are faced with the same infrastructural challenges. She acknowledged the vastness of the district but asked for more to be done.



Nana Frimpong Bediako, the Odikro of the community couldn’t hide his joy. He patted Isaac Asiamah on the back for a sterling performance under his leadership as the Member of Parliament.



“Hon. Asiamah, before my ascension, I had heard a lot of your exploits, but today, I have had a feel of the same”, he added.



Nana Frimpong promised to build an ultramodern ICT center to complement the new edifice for a better education environment.

Addressing the crowd, Isaac Kofi Marfo admonished users of the facility, more especially the teachers to make maintenance a routine habit. He stated that the over 500 communities in Mponua have been a burden for his office as everyone wants a pound of the cake at any given time.



He said his office and that of the Member of Parliament are working closely to put up such infrastructure for the benefit of all and sundry.



Isaac Asiamah thanked the beneficiary community for showing love and kindness to him all these years. He asked for prayers and strength to do more for his constituents.



The MP noted that he has built schools in almost every electoral area since he ascended office.



“The teachers' quarters, where the teachers are staying is my handiwork” he stated.



“I have started a Stadium in Nyinahin, I lobbied for Agenda 111 hospital, and next month, the first-ever Nursing training school in the Atwima enclave will be commissioned in Tanodumase. Nana Bediako, my job as the MP is to lobby for projects and build a vibrant society where parents and their kids will have a bright future”, he added.

Asiamah adding to his exploits in the constituency gave respite to twenty (20) students who wrote to his office for financial assistance to further their education.



“Nana Frimpong and all who have gathered here, just this year alone, I have given financial support to fifty (50) students totaling a whopping amount of GHC 87,903; and in all about 1,909 students have benefitted from my educational support since 2005”, he noted.



This mention was met with thunderous clappings and shouts that formed a crescendo in the sky.



The beneficiaries were from communities in the district who were seeking higher education at the tertiary level. The parents of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the MP for his exceptional support to brilliant but needy students.



The MP and the chiefs, media, clergy, and indigenes commissioned the project amid drumming and dancing.