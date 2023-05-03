Isaac Kwame Asiamah gives financial support to brilliant but needy constituents

A file photo

Eleven (11) students heaped a sigh of relief on the May 3, 2023 when the venerable Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua Constituency, Isaac Kwame Asiamah responded to their call of need by paying their fees totaling twenty thousand, four hundred and three Ghana Cedis (GHC 20,403).

The personal assistant of the MP, Bismark Obuorbi met the students and presented the largesse to them in his stead.



Addressing the beneficiaries, Mr. Obuobi stated that, these gesture of Asiamah is the 35th financial support to brilliant students with the total beneficiary students towering at 1,870 since 2005.



He asked the beneficiaries to make good of the support to break the jinx of seeming poverty in their locality and Ghana as a whole. He also admonished them to be ambassadors of virtue and champion the cause of Asiamah and his government.



Mr. George Ekow Annan, the Human Resource officer of the Education Directorate thanked the MP for his vision on education in the district. He beseeched the beneficiary students to up their academic game for a brighter future. He stated that, such assistance must be made to reflect and impact the society.

“You are the luckiest amongst the hundreds who needed help; so I plead you to increase your momentum as you press forth for glory and get better grades, that will hoist the flag of Mponua on the academic ladder”, he advised.



The elated students thanked Isaac Kwame Asiamah for bringing relief to their parents. They noted with excitement the success story of the MP in his quest for making education prime in his career. They promised to excel in their various fields of endeavor that will make good of the support from the M.P.



The beneficiaries are Robert Palma (AAMUSTED), Precious Agyeiwaa Kodie and Matthew Antwi (KNUST), Phyllis Ama Afriyie (Valleyview), Bernice Annin (Nursing and Midwifery-Kpembe) and Isaac Kwame Bonsu and Juliet Antwi Agyei (Kintampo Health College). Others are Priscilla Frimpong and Mary Mensah (Bibiani Nursing), Godsent Oppong and Shadrach Ohene Yeboah (AAMUSTED).



Asiamah was represented by Kwame Frimpong, Abdul Moro, Cudjoe.