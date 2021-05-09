Ishmael Ashitey to contest NPP’s chairmanship race

Ishmael Ashitey

Ishmael Ashitey, the immediate past Greater Accra Regional Minister at the weekend, says he plans to contest the national chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when the nomination is opened.

Mr Ashitey, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said that he was consulting with some party elders on his intentions.



He expressed the belief that his neutrality and openness in leadership would help the party to break the eight-year jinx and win the 2024 election.



He said he was capable of leading the NPP into the 2024 general election with a united front to secure a win irrespective of who would become the flagbearer.

According to him his records of making the NPP win 21 seats from nine seats in the Greater Accra Region when he was the NPP’s regional chairman was an attestation of his effective leadership capabilities.



Mr Ashitey, who is also a former Member of Parliament for Tema East, said to recapture the parliamentary seats the party lost in the 2020 elections, there was the need for the reorganization of the NPP’s grassroots support base by taking a critical look at the procedure of selecting polling station executives.



He said under his leadership an enabling environment would be created for all persons willing to contest party positions to have a free and fair process instead of imposing preferred candidates on members.