Islamic prayers held in memory of the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama

Faroquem.png Farouk Aliu Mahama and others during the Islamic Prayers

Fri, 18 Nov 2022

Farouk Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency and son of the Former late Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama has organised Islamic Prayers in honour of the memory of his father ten years after his demise.

The ceremony, held in Aliu Mahama’s final resting place in Kalipohini, Tamale, had his family and friends as well as well-wishers from all walks of life in attendance.

According to Farouk Aliu Mahama, the ceremony brought to the fore, the virtues and principles his father represented both in his private and public life.

Biography of the Aliu Mahama

Alhaji Aliu Mahama(born March 3, 1946, died 16 November 16, 2012) was the first Ghanaian Vice President to hail from Dagbon. He was also the first Vice President to belong to the Islamic Religion. He was Vice President under the Presidency of John Kufuor from January 2001 to January January 2009.

Trained as a civil engineer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Alhaji Aliu Mahama began his career at the State Construction Company in Bolgatanga, where he excelled in his service to the public.

In his private life, he was a contractor par excellence, executing work assigned to him to his very best. A staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he was selected by John Kufuor to be his running mate for the 2000 General Elections.

In January 2001, he was sworn in as Vice President of the Republic. His mandate was renewed in January 2005.

Alhaji Aliu Mahama is a pace-setting politician and celebrated philanthropist who channelled his success in business and politics for the good of society

Source: mynewsgh.com
