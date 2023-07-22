Islamic scholar and motivational speaker Mufti Menk speaks about his journey

Renowned Islamic scholar and motivational speaker, Sheikh Mufti Menk is in Ghana for a Peace and Unity Convention.

His itinerary includes attending Muslim prayers in Accra and Kumasi and meeting with some Muslim faithful.



The Zimbabwe-born Cleric is named one of the 500 most influential Muslims in the world with 10 million followers on Twitter, where he shares his over 20 years of counselling experience to enlighten people from all walks of life on religion, family, emotional and financial issues.



Sheikh Mufti Menk was on the GTV Breakfast on Friday, July 21, 2023, to discuss his journey and motivation.

Watch the video below:



