Israel-Hamas war: Israel does not intend to hurt civilians - Israeli Ambassador to Ghana

The Ambassador of Israel to Ghana, Her Excellency Shlomit Sufa, has assured that the government of Israel does not in any way want to willingly hurt its citizens.



According to the political figure, everything the government is doing is within the confines of armed conflict laws.



She, however, admitted that the loss of lives of civilians in Israel is unfortunate but the war with Hamas is one that must be dealt with to the bottom.



“It is vital to understand that Israel in order to lead a legitimate war, we must comply with the laws of arm conflict. We are being very careful to make sure that we comply to the provisions of the law of arm conflict. All the targets that we hit are being reviewed to make sure that they are legitimate.



“And we try the best that we can not to hurt civilians. Sometimes, it is unfortunately impossible but the is never to hurt civilians. I cannot stress this enough. We do not wish to hurt civilians and again sometimes, it is inevitable but it is a question or demand that needs to be addressed to Hamas. Because Hamas as I said, in using its civilians as young shields is preventing them from clearing from a dangerous area to a safer area where Israel has declared to be safer,” she said.



Her Excellency Shlomit Sufa also shared that the Israeli government is bent on annihilating the Hamas group, hence, it will stop at nothing to have them wiped out.

She further stated that there is no room for a truce or peace talks between the feuding factions.



“People or countries calling for a truce or some kind of ceasefire... little understand that these measures (a ceasefire) would only allow Hamas to rearm itself, reposition itself, restructure and get ready for the next part of the war. So, if we are calling for a ceasefire, then we are just resetting a timer for a more devastating attack,” she explained.











BAJ/NOQ



