Israel grants ¢425k to entrepreneurs and health care units in Ghana

Source: Embassy Of Israel In Accra

The State of Israel`s Agency for International Development Cooperation (MASHAV) has presented an amount of more than 425,000 GHC to five MASHAV alumni entrepreneurs and three healthcare institutions to facilitate their projects. This was announced on Thursday, 29th October 2020 by H. E. Shani Cooper, Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone at a ceremony to present the grant award to the recipients.

MASHAV announced in June 2020 a micro-financial grant to support ongoing development projects operated by graduates of the MASHAV training programs. This is to complement its capacity-building efforts in supporting grassroots development. In Ghana, 17 MASHAV alumni submitted their proposals and five of them were selected to receive the grants.



In her opening remarks, H. E. Shani Cooper explained that “these grants are part of the Israeli commitment to the development of Ghana, a commitment that begun in 1958 and has continued till date. The state of Israel has also contributed to Ghana’s development by training thousands of Ghanaians in agriculture, health, women empowerment, education and other sectors, sharing our know how and sending aid when needed.”



On their part, the grant award recipients expressed gratitude to MASHAV for this opportunity. They believed it will boost their innovative projects in diverse ways. They also assured the Embassy of their commitment to efficiently utilize the grants.

The 2020 MASHAV grants focused on three main sectors - agriculture, innovation and health. The recipients include Nada Danye Asare of Mem-Chemfre Village Savings and Loans Scheme; Richard Kwame Karikari of Beekeeping Learning and Honey Centre –Twifo Praso; Dr Ernest Teye of the University of Cape Coast; Nii Nookwei Tackie of Tacks Farm; and Mr Kelechi Victor Ofoegbu of Impact Hub, Zero Plastic Maker-space room.



On the humanitarian level, MASHAV also approved grants to three healthcare institutions all within the Ashanti Region. They are Gye Nyame Mobile Clinic, MASHAV and Soroka Hospital Neo-natal Unit at the Kumasi South Hospital & MASHAV & Soroka Hospital Neo-natal unit at the Suntreso Hospital.

